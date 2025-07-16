ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.13. 463,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 487,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATX. Desjardins upgraded ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded ATEX Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$594.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

