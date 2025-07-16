Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,597,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Macquarie set a $26.20 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TME

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.