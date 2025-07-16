Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,597,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
TME stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
