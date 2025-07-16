Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 4th quarter worth $35,832,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 231,010 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,302,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 177,323 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

NYSE SQM opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

