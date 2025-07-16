Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 81,532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.