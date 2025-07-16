Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 987 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.