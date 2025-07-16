Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.85.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

