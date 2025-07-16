Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

CNH stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 856,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

