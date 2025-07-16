Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

LI opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

