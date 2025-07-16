Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $352.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.05. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.