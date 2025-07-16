Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.5%

CFG opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

