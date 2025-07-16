Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 12,296 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

