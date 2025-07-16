Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

