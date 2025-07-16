Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,195 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

