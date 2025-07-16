Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Down 2.8%

PCG stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

