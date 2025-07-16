Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,041,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after purchasing an additional 585,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 513,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clorox by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 456,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.83.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.