Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IRDM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

