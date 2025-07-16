Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE A opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.