Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.