Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,233,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $477.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.57. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.92 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

