Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,634,000 after buying an additional 136,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,729,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,561,000 after buying an additional 308,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. This trade represents a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 227.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

