Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Chile Price Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Chile has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

