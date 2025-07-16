Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

