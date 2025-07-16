Ballentine Partners LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.43. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

