Ballentine Partners LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after buying an additional 251,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,842,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,735,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,938,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

