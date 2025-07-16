Ballentine Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,792,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,930,000 after purchasing an additional 467,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

