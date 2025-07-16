Ballentine Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PDD by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

