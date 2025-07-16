Ballentine Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

