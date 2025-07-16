Ballentine Partners LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,694,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.