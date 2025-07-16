Ballentine Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vale by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 17.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

