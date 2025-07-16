Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

