Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $410,676.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 390,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,697. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

