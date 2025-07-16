Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.