Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $410,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $253.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

