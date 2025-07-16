Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $412,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 260.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $474.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.82. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.31 and a 12-month high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

