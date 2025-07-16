Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after acquiring an additional 176,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

