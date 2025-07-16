Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

