Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.