Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.