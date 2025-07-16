Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $95.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

