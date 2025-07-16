Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,384,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,595,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

