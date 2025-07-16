Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,595,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,151,000 after purchasing an additional 685,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

