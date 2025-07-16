Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $188,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,273,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,474,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,514 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

