Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:LEA opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Lear Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $126.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84 shares in the company, valued at $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

