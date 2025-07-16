Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.