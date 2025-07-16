Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in EQT by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

