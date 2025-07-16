Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.27%.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.