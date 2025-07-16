Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SOC opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sable Offshore Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

