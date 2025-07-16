Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 73,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

