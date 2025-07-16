Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 357 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.