Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 460 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter worth $210,000. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 82.4% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

